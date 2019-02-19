Members of the so-called pro-life movement claim to be working on behalf of babies and their mothers. But actions and policies speak louder than words.
Scratch beneath the surface of any pro-life organization and you’ll find that they actively work against the interests of women and children.
They’re against most forms of birth control, except the notoriously unreliable "rhythm method." They lobby against effective comprehensive sex education in the schools and instead promote abstinence-only programs that have proven to be worse than useless. In this way they promote the unplanned pregnancies that lead to the abortions they claim to revile.
They and their penny-pinching conservative allies are opposed to subsidized prenatal care, subsidized infant formula and diapers, universal paid parental leave and accessible high-quality child care.
They basically oppose any policy that would support pregnant women and new mothers.
The real motive behind the pro-life movement is, and has always been, an effort to control female sexual behavior, female reproduction and women’s participation in the workforce. Pregnancy (along with sexually transmitted disease) is seen as a just and desirable punishment for unapproved sexual activity.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island