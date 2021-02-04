Letter: The real problem

I am truly amazed that there are still people who see the "mainstream" media as the big problem in this country and not the people (person) who are masters at obfuscation.

After four years of listening to his mostly nonsensical gibberish, you would think a person of average intelligence would eventually figure out how Trumpese is spoken.

It begins with an inflammatory statement, usually quickly followed by an innocuous, seemingly contrary statement.

This style of word play was used by Donald Trump, his press secretary and a large portion of his administration. A ploy that, when called out on a flat out lie, one only has to say, "you didn't read all of what he said." Or, "it was taken out of context," or "he was being sarcastic."

The Jan. 22 letter on the Opinion page, submitted by John Boysen, reminds me of the proud parent who loves his kid so much, that he can't see many of the obvious faults, only the positive things he accomplished. This does the child no good, and it does a president no good.

I wish you all a happy and healthy new year.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

