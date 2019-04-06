This is in response to Maggie Roberts' letter to the editor on April 3.
Isn’t it a shame that people like you are actually the problem and can’t see it?
To say that the mention of racism in light of events or a headline is part of the problem is beyond ignorant. It needs to be brought up constantly because it's the biggest problem in our society, always has been and no doubt always will be with people like you around, eager to brush the dust under a rug, never to deal with it again.
That is the real shame.
You are doing absolutely nothing for the good of your fellow Americans nor the progression of anything. You, Maggie, are the one stirring up hatred by sending in a letter to the editor essentially saying "Please shut up about racism."
No doubt you also believe white privilege to be a fallacy. No doubt you know zero people of color. No doubt you believe that politics, religion, and money shouldn’t be discussed.
It’s 2019, get with the times. Recognize your role in perpetuating racism.
Morgan Brown
Bettendorf