Too often news about the Davenport School District in this newspaper and in conversations throughout the Quad Cities is negative, with a focus on budgets, staff layoffs and the ongoing battle with the State of Iowa.
We think the real story of Davenport schools is being overlooked. As external participants in the interview process for the prestigious Thomas Dooley Pre-Med Scholarship, which is awarded annually to one student from a Davenport high school, we learned much about the schools they attend and met high-quality students who learn and grow there.
We feel privileged to have interviewed 10 outstanding students from diverse and interesting backgrounds. These exceptional students spoke eloquently about experiences made possible because of the academic and co-curricular programs available through Davenport schools. They spoke about inspirational teachers, distinctive programs, a challenging curriculum and a diverse community.
These 10 students, with their extraordinary achievements inside and outside the classroom, represent hundreds of others – students, teachers, staff administrators and parents – in the Davenport schools, and they are the real story.
W. Kent Barnds, Davenport
Cheryl True MD, Davenport
Scott County Medical Society
Executive Committee, At-large