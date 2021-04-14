Letter: The real world

My jaw dropped as I got to just the second paragraph in the article. By the time I read the entire article I had run the gamut of emotions. Shocked, enraged, embarrassed, livid and sad were just some of the emotions I ran through. I mean did these punks develop a time machine during their time off for COVID and travel back to 1968? This was not a hazing, this was a hate crime. What kind of household are these kids being brought up in that they thought this was something they should do? Last I checked, football was a team sport so anything less than a cancelled season for the Moline football team is unacceptable in my mind. If not, what are you teaching these kids? This is real life, folks.