Letter: The real world

My lazy Saturday morning turned into a very tense morning when I sat down to have breakfast and read the paper, and came across the front page article about Moline High School headlined "Hazing incident is under investigation".
My jaw dropped as I got to just the second paragraph in the article. By the time I read the entire article I had run the gamut of emotions. Shocked, enraged, embarrassed, livid and sad were just some of the emotions I ran through. I mean did these punks develop a time machine during their time off for COVID and travel back to 1968? This was not a hazing, this was a hate crime. What kind of household are these kids being brought up in that they thought this was something they should do? Last I checked, football was a team sport so anything less than a cancelled season for the Moline football team is unacceptable in my mind. If not, what are you teaching these kids? This is real life, folks.
Wins and losses on the stupid football field do not mean squat in the real world. Treating all people as you would want to be treated is what they should be learning. At least that is the world I want to live in.
Amy Moskowitz
Rock Island