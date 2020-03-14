Letter: The reality of incompetence

The stock market was never a good measure of the economy. A better measure seems to be how much paycheck is left at the end of the month. A stock market high or low doesn’t impact the day-to-day lives of most people. President Trump’s tax cuts didn’t impact Main Street other than the fact it exploded our national debt.

Instead of stimulating investments, too many businesses used their tax windfall to buy back their own stocks. Stock buybacks keep stock prices and CEO's bonuses up but do little for the health of the economy.

When Trump’s trade wars crushed farmers and local industry, he pulled out the credit card to perhaps stave off a few bankruptcies. However, we can only party on the credit card for so long and eventually the bills come due. Now with the novel coronavirus, we are facing the cold hard reality of incompetence. We are seeing the impact of not having competent people in charge of government. We are seeing the impact of lack of trust in government. We are seeing the impact of our for-profit healthcare system.