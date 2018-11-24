Thursday was Thanksgiving, which was celebrated by many across this great country as a time for feasting, spending money at our local big box stores and watching football.
Are we really thankful for what we have and have been given to us from God? I am, but for the other people in this land, the answer is no. As we approach the Christmas season let us remember that the reason we give Christmas presents is because God gave us his son as the greatest Christmas present of all time (John 3:16.)
Richard E. Stimmel
Maquoketa