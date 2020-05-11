Letter: The reasons for Schilling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of you have received an absentee ballot application in the mail already. If you are going to vote with a Republican ballot, I strongly encourage you to vote for Bobby Schilling. There are many reasons to do so.

1) Electability: Bobby won in one of the most gerrymandered districts in the country. One that was held by a Democrat for 28 years.

2) Values: Bobby had a perfect A+ rating from the NRA, He is a strong advocate for farmers, veterans and has a 100% pro-life voting record.

3) Endorsements: Bobby has been endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

4) Integrity: When he was in office, Bobby rejected the congressional pension and returned over $100,000 dollars of his budget back to the taxpayers.

I have seen it written that there are some people who don't think that Bobby should run for Congress in Iowa. First of all, can you blame anyone for leaving the state of Illinois and the mess there?

Second, did you know that throughout American history, 15 different congressmen have served our country from more than one state? The most notable was Daniel Webster.