There is an old poem, by Phoebe Cary, that goes like this:
When lovely woman wants a favor,
And finds, too late, that man won’t bend,
What earthly circumstance can save her
From disappointment in the end?
The only way to bring him over,
The last experiment to try,
Whether a husband or a lover,
If he have feeling, is, to cry!
Here is the Trump-led Republican version:
When Donald makes another boo-boo,
And finds, too late, that this won’t fly,
What earthly circumstance can save him?
He just concocts another lie.
So, having falsely accused honest Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate he most fears, of crimes he did not commit and in the process involved foreign countries in his intrigue, he and his henchmen are now planning to send out numerous publications based on, of course, more lies.
How can we best express our displeasure with this? Obviously by throwing out the liar and voting for the honest man.
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge