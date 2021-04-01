 Skip to main content
Letter: The right choice
The contest for Moline mayor is the most contested I’ve seen. Sangeetha Rayapati was "appointed" president by the school board. Mayor Stephanie Acri has won city-wide election twice. She held the line on taxes, enhanced infrastructure, maintained a balanced budget, and held people accountable.

Moline’s tax rate has been reduced each of the last four years. She held the line on spending and took measures to keep Moline from financial ruin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Acri led the effort to increase capital investment on streets, sidewalks, alleys and other infrastructure to assure businesses and residents have a safe, reliable means of transportation. Contrastingly, School Board President Rayapati increased school property taxes and significantly decreased classroom spending.

No one likes change. It’s too easy to stay with the status quo and let things be, "normal". Goodness knows we could all use a little normal right now. But times change; people, policies and procedures change, and as a result the way we’ve always done things must be examined. Sometimes, tough decisions need to be made to change direction.

Mayor Acri has led us through these times.

A leader is someone who initiates change when needed, and navigates through the obstacles and challenges that are the "status quo".

I believe that Mayor Acri is that leader for Moline. Please join me in re-electing Mayor Acri on April 6.

Donald P. Welvaert

Moline

(Note: Welvaert is a former mayor of Moline)

 

