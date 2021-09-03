Letter: The right choice

President Joe Biden made the right choice. After 20 years, the war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, is finally over. A total of 2,461 Americans lives were lost, 1,144 NATO allies and 72 journalists. The U.S. monetary cost for the war is estimated at a trillion dollars. There are no numbers for those Americans who came home with severe disabilities, serious brain damage and/or PTSD.
The war in Afghanistan had become a nightmare with no end in sight. Our friends and family who were deployed there came back with the same report; the Afghan army was not committed. The war was not winnable. The courageous thing to do was to end the war and bring our servicemen and servicewomen home. It was carefully considered decision. Biden made this decision only after consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
I applaud President Biden for making this difficult choice. It would not be easy or popular, but it was necessary. We owe him a debt of gratitude for making this hard decision and following through with it. It was time to end our national nightmare and move forward.
Jane Cranston
North Liberty