Letter: The right person

Alexandra Dermody has been a longtime friend of mine, so I know her pretty well. When I say that she’s the right person to fight for the Davenport Schools, I know what I’m talking about. She’s shown her dedication and commitment to the community time and time again, and having gone through the school district quite recently, she knows the issues facing students first hand.
I greatly encourage the Davenport School Board to appoint her to fill the vacancy, as I know with great confidence she will be incredible for the schools.
Whitney Halferty
Bouton, Iowa
