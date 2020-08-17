You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The right person
topical

Letter: The right person

{{featured_button_text}}

Alexandra Dermody has been a longtime friend of mine, so I know her pretty well. When I say that she’s the right person to fight for the Davenport Schools, I know what I’m talking about. She’s shown her dedication and commitment to the community time and time again, and having gone through the school district quite recently, she knows the issues facing students first hand.

I greatly encourage the Davenport School Board to appoint her to fill the vacancy, as I know with great confidence she will be incredible for the schools.

Whitney Halferty

Bouton, Iowa

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The answer

Let's face it. It is here. As I go about my journey picking up food and supplies, I see people think it's a joke not to wear a mask. Children …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News