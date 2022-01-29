 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The ruling class
topical

Letter: The ruling class

For a long time I have said, "common sense has never been a part of the DNA of Davenport's ruling class." The ruling class has now found an excuse to turn the one-ways in downtown Davenport to two-ways. The excuse is the erroneous idea the change would benefit flood mitigation. It might help the few living downtown but what of the vast numbers who do not? At our 6th Ward meeting, not a single, solitary person supported the road change. Unfortunately it doesn't matter what the great majority want but what the ruling class can get away with.

Terry Sullivan

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unhappy
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unhappy

Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's murder

  • Updated

This letter is in response to Stanley Schwenn's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 12. Schwenn should rent the movie "Unplanned" …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: His way

I was struck by a phrase I heard from a contemporary Bible translation. When I Googled the phrase "Our way of life" to locate the passage, man…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News