Letter: The ruling class

For a long time I have said, "common sense has never been a part of the DNA of Davenport's ruling class." The ruling class has now found an excuse to turn the one-ways in downtown Davenport to two-ways. The excuse is the erroneous idea the change would benefit flood mitigation. It might help the few living downtown but what of the vast numbers who do not? At our 6th Ward meeting, not a single, solitary person supported the road change. Unfortunately it doesn't matter what the great majority want but what the ruling class can get away with.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport