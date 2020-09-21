Letter: The same playbook

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I agree with the sentiment of Louise Hales’ letter from Aug. 20 that we must overcome the partisan divide between us, it is the Democratic Party that uses the same playbook each election cycle that Republicans are the racists, misogynists, fascists, homophobes, etc. In 2016, they introduced Hillary Clinton's basket of deplorables, and they added their repugnant partisan rhetoric at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Senator Robert Byrd may have stopped paying dues to his Klavern, but he admits the Grand Wizard of the KKK encouraged and supported his run for Congress. Byrd was 46 when he filibustered the Civil Rights Act, and his record indicates he continued to vote with the segregationists in the Democratic Party into his mid-60s. Hardly a young, uneducated, man making these decisions.

Democrats may tell us Bill Clinton’s sexual activities have nothing to do with current politics, but they forget that less than four years ago we were within 53,650 votes in three swing states of electing the person who is complicit in his alleged crimes against women for over four decades.