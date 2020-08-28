Letter: The search for social justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social injustice protests continue. At the same time, police forces and National Guard troops attempt to control with force the protestors who are hoping to stop the social injustices that are present in our society. Those who have authority continue to use that authority and power, believing force will end the protests. That force may temporarily succeed; however, in some instances the use of force will energize the protestors and the confrontations will become more violent.

Even if those in power succeed, dissent will only continue to fester and the need to protest in search of change will rise again.

Attorney General William Barr justified his decision for using National Guard troops by stating that this force was necessary to protect Portland citizens from mob behavior. When the use occurred, violence escalated. Once the decision was made to remove the troops, violence decreased and peaceful protests against social injustice continued. In both situations, there seemed to be no desire by those in authority to have a conversation where real listening and empathy would be required.

Perhaps a good way to begin this conversation is with the following words: "Always remember you matter, you are important, and you are loved." (Source: "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and Horse," by Charlie Mackesy).