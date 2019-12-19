Letter: The season of giving

Consumers need to make sure they are not acting on impulse, which is easy to do when you see that special gift in the store window, or on that awesome website with all those pictures of marvelous puppies and kittens. Before you purchase this very expensive gift, please consider visiting the BailingOutBenji.com website this season. It will help you with tips on how to pick that bundle of fur and how to avoid the many puppy mill puppies available this season.