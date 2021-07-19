Letter: The secret ballot

Thousands of poll-watching officials abide by this direction. Their fundamental responsibility is to tacitly enforce the one-citizen, one-vote rule that has protected our democracy for scores of years. Exceptions to one person in the voting booth are handicapped, voters with children, persons requiring assistance, legitimate absentees and military who serve out of their district. There is no evidence that this process has deterred or negatively influenced the right to vote. None.

Mail-in and unsubstantiated ballots introduce the effect of a normal human condition that is well documented. The dominance of an alpha leader in any social situation including family, peer group, work environment, is common and expected. This is not new science.

Our last election trashed the well-worn process and introduced the predictable dominance of the alpha figure in the election of those who decide our livelihood. The alpha figure has the inherent power to impose their ideology on those under their influence. He is, traditionally, male. Where are the protesting feminists? Granting a theater of power to these people is diabolical and blatantly self-serving in the political arena. If you think, honest Americans would never abuse this opportunity, you are hopelessly naive.