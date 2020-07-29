Letter: The selfless and selfish

The current face mask debate is really a matter of personal sacrifice. Obviously Americans aren't willing to make this sacrifice. What is considered to be our greatest generation made tremendous sacrifices during World War II. The result was victory over Nazism, Fascism, and Imperialism. The sacrifices during this time were not simply months, but years, for all Americans.

These sacrifices included rationing to support the war effort, anywhere from two to six years. The following were rationed: petrol, butter, sugar, meat, tea, cereal, cheese, eggs, fuel oil, coal, lard, milk, cars, tires, gas, firewood, coffee, shortening and oils. Most of the aforementioned were in very short supply.

Now, our nation's and state's citizens can't even wear a piece of cloth, and the political leadership to require them is nonexistent.

A mask is nothing compared to the sacrifices made by the greatest generation. My father, Forrest, was a young boy at this time, and he never complained. My uncle, J.D. Singleton, fought on the beaches at Normandy, and he never complained. My uncle, Paul Armstrong, fought in the Philippines when it was liberated from Japanese forces, and he never complained.