Letter: The socialism we enjoy

In a broad attempt to poison voters’ minds about having the federal government fund 100% of health care as a human right, I see more and more pejorative usages of the word "socialism."

It’s as if they want you to believe "socialism" is evil.

Social Security is socialism. So is Medicare. Would they have us return to the days when every Iowa county needed a poor farm to care for our indigent elderly? Public schools, too, are socialism, financed by your property taxes.

Upton Sinclair exposed how unregulated capitalism supplied our dinner tables with filthy meat. The remedy was socialism from Republican President Teddy Roosevelt.

Socialism ensures your medicines are safe. Or, would you prefer to rely on snake oil purveyors? Who would fly if aviation safety was policed by the capitalist ideal of "survival of the fittest"?

Your savings and checking accounts are protected by the FDIC, owned by your federal government. How about removing Wall Street shysters' ability to prey on your personal IRA, 401K and other investments? These are just some of the "socialisms" we enjoy.