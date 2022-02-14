Letter: The source

What is the meaning of love? What is the meaning of life? Where did we come from? Where are we going? On Valentine's Day, we express many different levels of our love. Yet, where are we on Feb. 15? How genuine is our love then? What is the level of our love, the day after? That, of course, depends on the source of our love.

We don't like to think about any source outside ourselves. We are the master of our fate – we are in charge of what happens in our lives. Who is this other? Who is this source that some talk about? The truth is, he is the creator of all that exists. We created nothing. Apart from him, we are nothing. That is a fact of life. That is the meaning of life. He is our source of love in it's purest sense.

When we give our cards, our candy, our flowers and our gifts, we must remember that our love, our honest caring about another person, comes from the one who created us. It is to him that we owe our deepest love. This we must remember, Feb. 14 and always.

Jerry Willis

Moline

