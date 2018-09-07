In Monday’s letter, “Trump is Rotten,” I read with interest Larry d’Autremon’s comparison between the Mueller investigation of Trump and Russian collusion and a rotting head of lettuce. It is now well known that Russia has been meddling in our elections long before and including the 2016 presidential election.
The Mueller investigation began with, according to some, the false premise that Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election. Thus, the investigation began with “peeling back the layers of illegal corruption, dishonesty, and lying from Trumps’ most loyal surrogates, many of whom have been convicted of their own crimes,” thus far not related to Trump. However, the peeling away of layers of rotten leaves has also exposed the illegal corruption, deceit and lying of the Department of Justice and the FBI. Even the credibility of Mueller himself, along with Deputy Attorney general Rod Rosenstein, and the Obama Administration has been suspect.
As Mueller gets closer to the “metaphorical rotting core of the lettuce” we, the people, are viewing the distorted, stinking debris that litters the swamp and we can smell the overwhelming stench that envelops both parties, our most sacred governmental institutions, and those who reside within.
C.L. Castro
Bettendorf