Letter: The symbolic Black Hawk

Letters to the editor

Were Makataimeshekiakiak alive today would he view himself as a symbol of the City of Rock Island or as a proud strong warrior whose land and way of life was stripped away by the westward movement of the white man?

Black Hawk, as we moderns know him, did not initiate the war attributed to him to promote and protect the westward expansion of what is now the United States. He rebelled against the government of the United States and other native tribal leaders in an effort to reclaim and retain land sacred to him and his followers. Obviously, his efforts failed.

Unfortunately the "symbolic" Black Hawk on 11th Street in Rock Island has become a 21st century marketing controversy between a privately-owned business and a publicly-governed city. The question as to what to do with the symbolic Black Hawk now rests with moderns much as his fate did with early Americans almost 200 years ago.

The question to me seems to be who gets to claim ownership of the symbolic Black Hawk representation and use it to promote their image and ideals. The answer to me should be neither. Why? Because Black Hawk belonged to himself and his creator, and the land belonged to those who nurtured and used it as a source of life.

We moderns do not seem to recognize symbols whose purpose is to reflect genuineness. It is unfortunate that Black Hawk once again is embroiled in a local issue he did not seek.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

