Letter: The Texas Taliban

We shudder in horror when we watch men walk the streets fully armed as women flee for their lives, covering their faces and hiding in their homes. Neighbors are asked to spy on each other and report anyone who may be suspected of having committed a crime against the state. Children are schooled in a doctrine mandated by a small group of people who know what children need to learn and avoid any teaching that would interfere with their complete devotion to a way of life, ruled by the severe laws of a God who rules every aspect of their lives.

Does this sound like Afghanistan under Taliban rule? Yes, and it also sounds like Texas. Texans can now walk the streets fully armed, aiming their assault weapons at anyone they may think is a threat to them. The fundamental rights of women to have control over their lives is denied, and their neighbors are asked to file a civil lawsuit against them if they think they may have been pregnant and then suddenly aren’t.

The parallels go on, but I think you get my point. The differences between the Texas Taliban and the Afghan Taliban are basically cosmetic. Texans do it in the name of Jesus while the Taliban do it in the name of Allah. Be ready, the Texas Taliban is coming to a state near you, and be assured that it will all be done in the name of Jesus.

Thomas Streveler

Clinton

