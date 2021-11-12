Letter: The threat of a mistake

We must stop nuclear mistakes. We live in a hair-trigger nuclear world, teetering on the brink of annihilation every hour of every day, all by mistake. For example, in 1995, Norwegian and U.S. scientists launched a research rocket on Jan. 25 to study the aurora borealis on the Norwegian island of Svalbard. The rocket, full of scientific instruments, flew a high northern trajectory, including an air corridor extending from Minuteman III nuclear missile silos in North Dakota all the way to Moscow. The rocket attained an altitude of 903 miles, resembling a U.S. Navy submarine-launched Trident missile.
Russia put its nuclear missiles on high alert, fearing a high-altitude nuclear attack. The Russian "nuclear briefcase," a specially outfitted briefcase to authorize the launch of nuclear weapons, was brought to then-President Boris Yeltsin who had to decide whether to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike. Finally, at the last minute of an 8-minute window, Russian intelligence decided there was no attack. So, no retaliation was ordered. All this, a very close call, a mistake over a Norwegian-U.S. research effort.
Russia tracks our nuclear submarines (as we do theirs). The sun dawning or setting on an ocean can resemble a nuclear launch. We are often on the phone with Russia assuring them there’s no attack. Russia does the same. Repeatedly, this goes on in our hair-trigger world, teetering every day on the brink of nuclear annihilation by mistake.
We must do more to secure ourselves against mistakes.
Gary Heath
Davenport