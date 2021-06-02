 Skip to main content
Letter: The three pillars
Letter: The three pillars

Lies, ignorance, and corruption were the three pillars of the last administration. So, of course, MAGA Republicans oppose a bipartisan Jan. 6 Riot Commission. A commission might tear down the three pillars. While that may appeal to honest politicians dedicated to public service, it doesn't further the ambitions of con artists and would-be tyrants.

Who needs a commission? MAGA Republicans claim it was 10,000 random "tourists" who decided on the spur of the moment to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and forcibly disrupt our democracy. Incredibly, they say this with a straight face.

Republicans, the three pillars will be your downfall. Start dealing in facts before it's too late. Please, at least consider addressing the serious issues facing our country instead of worrying that hearings about the insurrection might tarnish the MAGA image.

James Driscoll

Bettendorf

