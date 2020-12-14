Letter: The tournament

It was a game anticipated by the sports world. The current national champion had been eliminated in a playoff game and now one of two new teams would become the Division One national champion. Here in Iowa, we were rooting for our team, the Hawkeyes.

The game was a very close, with 17 lead changes. At the end of regulation time, the score was tied. The game went into overtime. Both teams giving it their all. As time expired, Iowa’s all conference guard launched a long distance three-pointer. Swish! But, had time expired? The refs huddled around the replay camera. Yes! The shot was out of the player’s hand before time expired. Iowa was the winner! Herky was doing cartwheels.

The game was played by the rules. There were even extra referees assigned to this game. Replay after replay showed that Iowa won, but the opponent, Hartless University, refused to leave the court. Their coach threw a "hissy-fit" and filed a protest wanting a tournament board to overturn the win. What a sore loser. She wants a board to do what she and her team couldn’t do on the floor.

The Hawkeye team had come close to playing in the title game several times before but after a losses they went back to work, even more determined to win the next time. Aren’t we blessed that we don’t have a person like the H.U. coach representing Iowa!