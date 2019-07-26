Cal Thomas’ recent article misrepresented why U.S. Rep. Justin Amash left the Republican Party. After reading the Mueller report, Amash concluded President Trump needed to be impeached. When referencing partisanship, Amash was referring to fellow Republicans who could not openly express the same factual opinion because they were afraid of being blackballed by the Republican Party.
It is instructive that Thomas quoted Calvin Coolidge. Coolidge is "an intellectual and political forefather of modern conservatism," according to The Heritage Foundation. Coolidge was president during the Roaring Twenties. He advocated laissez-faire economics and states’ rights. The application of his conservative ideology during the 1920s was seriously flawed. It ended with the Great Depression.
Over a period of several decades, modern conservatism has taken complete control of the Republican Party. Unfortunately, this has been a negative for the party and for our country. This brand of conservatism demands strict adherence to its doctrines. Compromise is met with criticism, rejection or expulsion from the party. "Not being conservative enough" means a primary challenge.
The tragedy of modern conservatism is that real problems go unresolved – healthcare, climate change, immigration, gun violence, infrastructure or any issue that demands thoughtful solutions with compromise.
It can never solve 21st century problems caused by the technology revolution, critical climate change and an explosion of social media. Modern conservatism’s rigid and exclusive ideology cannot fix concrete problems.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove