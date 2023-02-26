“Timeo danaos et dona ferentes”

Aeneid by Virgil

With the Iowa Legislature’s passage of the bill to fund private schools comes the beginning of the end of private schools in Iowa. The Trojan Horse is inside the walls! Iowa will not always be Republican, and when the politics of the state shifts one of the first things to go will be the funding for private schools.

The legislature will become bored with paying out more than $300 million to educate 35,000 students. Just as it is now bored with funding public schools. As this new source of public funding is being phased in the current sources of private funding for private schools will dry up because it is not needed.

Churches that currently fund their schools are already looking forward to redirecting those funds elsewhere. Therefore, private schools will become more and more dependent on state funds. The supporters of private schools will also be pressured to align their politics with Republican politicians so that politicians will continue to fund private education.

It will take some time for this to play out, but, as my dad would have said, “mark my words it will happen.” The Trojan horse within private schools will lead to the demise of its proud long standing school system that was built on the sacrifice of many. As Virgil wrote some 2,500 years ago in the Aeneid, quoted above in the original Latin, “I fear Greeks, even when they bring gifts.”

Thomas Streveler

Clinton