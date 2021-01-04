Letter: The trouble with Trump

To Trump voters: I submit that Trump did not deserve another term for several reasons. Here are two:

1. More than 1,800 factories have disappeared under Trump, along with 740,000 manufacturing jobs this year alone.

2. Trump failed to provide leadership in the mitigation of the Trump pandemic from Day 1. He has the blood of thousands unnecessary deaths on his hands due to his lies and inaction.

I could go on, but I lack space.

Given that the Republican Party and its adherents have chosen to embrace that popular young lady, Miss Information as hard as Trump embraced Stormy Daniels, and that a significant percentage of the Republican electorate believes that the Earth is 6,000 years old and humans walked with the dinosaurs, which is demonstrably not true, I submit that trying to change Republican minds with facts is a waste of time. Instead I propose thinking people use ridicule.

1. Future students of statistics will study the calculations of Kayleigh McEneny regarding the statistical certainty of Trumps victory in the swing states because there are lies, damned lies, and Kayleigh McEnany.