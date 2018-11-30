Again this year people will spend a lot of money, trying to put a lot of meaning into Christmas. The thinking is that the more money that is spent, the more meaningful Christmas will be. It is as if the Christmas spirit can be bought.
However, Jesus gave Christmas it's full meaning over 2,000 years ago. Jesus came to Earth to tell us of the true and living God. At Christmas time we are reminded of his eternal gift of life, which was made possible by his life, death and resurrection. Luke 2 says, “For there is born to you this day, in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” Then Luke 19:10, says that Jesus came to seek and to save lost/sinful people.
This is the true Christmas story - we are saved from the wrath of God and given eternal life by confession of our sinfulness and acceptance of his gift. This is where the true meaning of Christmas is seen as a joyful and triumphant time of giving and receiving gifts. The gift exchange is symbolic of the gift of salvation God has given us in sending his son to Earth.
Now, in accepting God's plan of salvation, we can live a life of obedience to him. Then we go on to share Jesus in order to help others learn the true meaning of Christmas. So, as you give gifts and receive gifts, always keep in mind the Christ of Christmas. Keep in mind, Jesus, the Christ.
Jerry Willis
Moline