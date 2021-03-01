Letter: The true founding

While the events that define the 1619 Project could be considered the beginning of America, the 1619 Project is fraudulent in that it is being used in the attempt to obliterate the true founding which is based on the founders’ Judeo-Christian principles of equality of individuals and individual freedom, as endowed by God.

The true founding of America poses an obstacle to current so-called "progressives" and their idea of "social justice," and therefore they demand that this obstacle of truth must be cancelled.

The 1619 Project and the way it is being used by progressives threaten not only the accurate account of America’s history but also America’s founding principle, religious liberty.

To say the undefined "systemic racism" of 1619 defines America as irredeemably evil presents a false narrative. The evil of slavery did exist in America, but America was not founded in order for colonists to have slaves, and we fought a war to rid this country of slavery.

Evil is still in the world and must be warred against continually. America will strive toward a more perfect union. America has been working toward this goal since its founding and will continue to do so as long as we exist under our current Constitution.