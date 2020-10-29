Letter: The Trump sewer

Swamps are the most valuable ecosystems on the Earth. They maintain water quality, regulate water flow and provide erosion control. But sewers carry waste matter containing bacteria and diseases, such as, E. coli, shigellosis, typhoid, Salmonella and cholera.

During the time of the "swamp" in Washington, D.C., Americans enjoyed the constitutional concepts of: separation of church and state, separation of powers, and the check and balance system of democracy.

Under President Trump and his acolytes, who said they wanted to "drain the swamp", they have done so. In its place, he has brought the "sewer" to Washington. No longer do Americans enjoy the above-mentioned constitutional safeguards.

Republican congressional representatives have done absolutely nothing to honor their oaths to the U.S. Constitution to check and balance Trump’s actions, policies and rhetoric. Instead, they have become complicit in this behavior.

No longer is there a separation of church and state since some religious groups are allowed to discriminate against minority groups in decisions made by the conservative-controlled courts.