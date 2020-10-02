Letter: The truth about Harris

It is shocking to read and hear statements that are the opposite of the truth and proven facts.

We have a president now whose only playbook is to exaggerate, outright lie, and cheat in order to win votes and add to his personal financial wealth. He has made lying acceptable and profitable. But Americans want to believe. Therefore, many do and doing so encourages the lying.

Trump has been unable to convince people to oppose Joe Biden. He tries the religious angle. Nope, doesn’t work — Biden is a confirmed Catholic. He tries the progressive attack. Nope, Biden is anywhere from conservative to middle- of-the-road. So, Trump and his followers try the anti-Kamala Harris angle. But the problem is, Harris is a conservative and, sometimes, a middle-of-the-road candidate. She’s not a progressive. Look at her history of legal work.

Don’t believe everything Donald Trump tells you.