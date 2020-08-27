Letter: The truth about the postal service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Again today (Tuesday, Aug. 25) I read another false, fake, misleading political rant alleging that President Trump appointed the postmaster general to impede the absentee ballot counts. Rather than me tell you how and who actually appoints this person (and it is not the president) I will leave it for you to do your own seven-second Google search.

Find out for yourself the make-up of the board of governors of the Postal Service. What are their work experiences and their political affiliations? Find out who appointed the inspector general for the Postal Service, and when the report was filed that outlined cost-cutting measures that need to be done in the Postal Service?

Isn't it great when facts get in the way of political rhetoric? Now if we could just get the mainstream media to set forth the facts on a regular basis we might be able to end much of our political divide.

Les Shields

Clinton

