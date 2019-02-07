I felt the need to clarify a huge misunderstanding many have about the new abortion law passed in New York. This law does not allow for someone to kill her healthy unborn baby up until the moment of birth. The law permits abortions after 24 weeks if a health care professional determines the health or life of the mother is at risk, or the fetus is not viable.
For example, if a baby is shown to have a major birth defect that will not allow him or her to live outside the womb or will cause the baby considerable pain to do so, a doctor can allow for an abortion in these circumstances. We like to assume the worst of each other and many pointed out that women will decide they don’t want to be mothers at the last minute and go out and abort their healthy babies. This could not be further from the truth or the intent of this law.
Erinn Crane
Davenport