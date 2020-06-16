Letter: The truth remains

Each person who regularly consumes news gleans it from the most polarized set of options of my lifetime. I guess the Midwestern metaphor of "the silo" is apt — each constructed of data chosen from a complete and objective reality. It’s an individual’s freedom to listen to or read what makes them comfortable or, with more effort, to get to the bottom of things, creating a personal watchtower rather than a silo or bunker.
In the June 5th paper, a "proud supporter of Trump" ended her defense of the indefensible declaring that if Democrats win in November, "I hope all of you can speak Chinese and enjoy having every freedom we have taken away ... no more free speech.”
As if Trump’s blanket condemnation and threatened shutdown of "the failing media," border closings, his innumerable lies and excoriation of his formerly beloved Twitter for pointing out the falseness and danger in his latest barrage aren’t enough to reveal him as the robber of freedoms, his hideous, pompous and violent park-clearing and resulting upside-down Bible stunt should.
"Thousands and thousands of heavily armed troops"? "Domination ... it's a beautiful thing to watch"? Where’s the First Amendment in all of this bile?
Trump admires and emulates Vladimir Putin — the ruthless power, suppression of fact and heartless disregard for the life of the dissenter. Trump is a warmed-over, diluted and weak-willed Putin. He preaches of "our beloved freedoms” while actively removing them.
Each may have their silos, but in the end, the truth remains.
Leslie Bell
Davenport
