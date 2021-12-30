 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The truth
topical

Letter: The truth

This is a reply to Dr. James Henderson, who wrote the letter to the editor recently about COVID-19.

Everyone should read his letter carefully and completely. He has given the most profound and truthful statement about COVID-19, and all of us should stop listening to all the non-experts out there. We all hear far too much from everyone, including friends and relatives who are constantly giving advice.

This is a fine doctor, and I know from experience his excellent knowledge and care for his patients.

Good luck, doctor. Keep on letting everyone know the truth.

Silia Smiley

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Annoyed

I read two equally ridiculous letters to the editor in this newspaper, both on the same page and both on Christmas Eve, when all I wanted to d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News