Letter: The truth

This is a reply to Dr. James Henderson, who wrote the letter to the editor recently about COVID-19.
Everyone should read his letter carefully and completely. He has given the most profound and truthful statement about COVID-19, and all of us should stop listening to all the non-experts out there. We all hear far too much from everyone, including friends and relatives who are constantly giving advice.
This is a fine doctor, and I know from experience his excellent knowledge and care for his patients.
Good luck, doctor. Keep on letting everyone know the truth.
Silia Smiley
Davenport