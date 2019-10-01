This is in response to Laura Twing’s Sept. 19 letter concerning Christians and conservatives. First, she is right. Being a conservative does not make you a Christian. Believing in Jesus Christ and his death on the cross for forgiveness of our sins makes one a Christian.
Which parable speaks against abortion? Not a parable, Laura, but a commandment: "Thou shall not kill." Taking of a human life is killing.
I’m not sure what you are referring to when you say Christians justify excluding gays from dignity or protection of the law. That is simply not true. When Jesus was asked how to enter into heaven, his answer was clear: "Love the Lord your God with all your soul, mind and heart. This is the greatest commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself." That does not leave room for Christians to condemn anyone.
You ask if persecution of abortion or gay people will stop mass shooting. Of course not; I wish I had the answer. I guess Jesus thought if we "loved our neighbor as ourselves" it would solve a lot of our world problems.
As a Christian, I believe in what God’s word, the Bible, teaches. I do not judge or wish anyone ill will. Nor do any true Christians. I would encourage you, Laura, to read the Bible for yourself. John 8:32 says, "and you will know the truth and the truth will set you free."
Jan Kloss
Davenport