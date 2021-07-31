Letter: The U.S. war machine

The following is from Matthew Hoh's article, "Was it Just? America and Her Suicidal Combat Veterans."

"It is here, in this sole report, one can realize that in 2014, a young man, between the ages of 18 and 24, who deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan had a ten times greater likelihood of suicide than a young man who had not been in the military"

No, I don't like providing negative information. However, I feel it's my "duty" as an American citizen to report on this. ("The hallmark of a healthy mind is to face the unyielding truth, no matter how dire the circumstances," according to Dane Wigington).

Here's another excerpt from the same report from Hoh:

"In an era where a psychiatric diagnosis was often shunned and avoided, and when post-traumatic stress disorder would not become a medically recognized diagnosis until the 1980s, hundreds of thousands of World War II veterans were mentally and emotionally devastated. However, the discussion of what World War II veterans were going through, and then Korean veterans, was censored by the US government. "