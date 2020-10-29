Letter: The undefended

I am writing in response to Mary Maher's Oct. 18 letter. I am a Catholic and I am being true to my faith by voting against Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket.
Democrats have consistently voted pro-choice. Those of us living are the only ones who can speak for the innocent ones who have no voice.
Joe Biden has not defended every American, as Maher stated. Are not babies in their mother's womb Americans? Joe Biden has also said if elected he would take the Little Sisters of the Poor back to the Supreme Court. Are they not Americans? How about the members of the Knights of Columbus, whom Kamala Harris has spoken against. Are they not Americans? Poverty, racism, elderly (one of which I am considered), migrants are all issues we should be considerate of. However, we can all work together on these issues. Shouldn't we, as all Americans, take care of the innocents who have no voice? Some day, one of them if given a chance to be born, may be the next president of the United States.
Marilyn Urbaniak
Silvis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!