Letter: The undefended

Joe Biden has not defended every American, as Maher stated. Are not babies in their mother's womb Americans? Joe Biden has also said if elected he would take the Little Sisters of the Poor back to the Supreme Court. Are they not Americans? How about the members of the Knights of Columbus, whom Kamala Harris has spoken against. Are they not Americans? Poverty, racism, elderly (one of which I am considered), migrants are all issues we should be considerate of. However, we can all work together on these issues. Shouldn't we, as all Americans, take care of the innocents who have no voice? Some day, one of them if given a chance to be born, may be the next president of the United States.