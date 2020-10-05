 Skip to main content
Letter: The unfair tax
Letter: The unfair tax

After increasing seventeen other taxes, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's tax amendment is Springfield's latest attempt to fool the taxpayers. The top 18% of Illinois income earners already cover more than 60% of the state's income tax. If the unfair amendment passes these earners will simply move out of Illinois or change their residency to a state like Florida with no state income tax. Thus leaving the rest of us to cover the loss.

The amendment contains no promise for reduced spending. There is no provision for reduced property taxes. The new graduated rates are not included in the amendment nor is the threshold for the increased tax. This is like giving the state a blank check. A state that is in the worst financial condition of any state in the country, which can't pay its bills, can't meet future financial obligations, can't control spending and is losing population. Do you really trust this inept body with more money?

If you really want to address what's unfair, look at the failure for years of the legislature's inability to approve a constitutionally-required balanced budget, not placing the legislative redistricting reform on the ballot, not reforming underfunded and overly generous public pensions, not implementing and enforcing meaningful ethics reforms, and the list goes on. Springfield's only answer for all its failures is tax increases.

"Time for a change", but that should start with a change in the legislature and state leadership. Start now by voting "no" to Pritzker's tax amendment.

Ted Johnson

Rock Island

