Letter: The virtue of taxes

The recent opinion piece by ALEC and the Tax Education Foundation was hardly non-partisan or balanced. ALEC is a coalition of Republican legislators (including 14 from Iowa) and major corporations from all business sectors. The Tax Education Foundation’s website states that it is not a traditional public policy think tank, that its goals are a pro-growth tax code in a business-friendly climate.

The message was that taxes are uniformly bad and anything done to reduce them is good. While no one appreciates taxes, most of us enjoy what they pay for in terms of roads, universities, schools, libraries, parks and recreation facilities — the infrastructure that makes it possible for business to thrive and people to prosper and enjoy themselves. In a state that has starved its state universities, has hundreds of substandard roads and bridges, and has struggling public school systems due to chronic under-funding, cutting state revenue to benefit business alone is unbalanced, trickle-down thinking.

The tax code is only one of multiple factors that determine where a business will locate. Businesses need an educated workforce, educational support for its employees and their children, the research and development engendered by a strong university system, roads, rail, and airport facilities to transport raw materials and products, and inviting leisure opportunities off the job.