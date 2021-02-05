 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The wall of fear
topical

Letter: The wall of fear

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump promised a great wall would be built to keep out people from entering illegally. He promised Mexico would pay for it. He truly thought that they would, one way or another. So it did not work out that way. That does not mean he lied about it. Have you ever promised something, and it didn't work out? Does that mean you lied?

Anyway, about the wall: That wall is nothing compared to the high and wide wall of fear that the Biden club are building for you. You better start remembering the "good ole days." You are all in for drastic changes. Dictatorship is going to be coming.

Ann Fogel

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Shame

Freedom of the press is required for our nation to remain free. It is a fragile liberty that should be safeguarded with absolute ferocity. The…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Moving on

  • Updated

The GOP's response to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has bounced between: It was a false flag operation, it wasn't us, we were never t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News