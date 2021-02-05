Letter: The wall of fear

Donald Trump promised a great wall would be built to keep out people from entering illegally. He promised Mexico would pay for it. He truly thought that they would, one way or another. So it did not work out that way. That does not mean he lied about it. Have you ever promised something, and it didn't work out? Does that mean you lied?
Anyway, about the wall: That wall is nothing compared to the high and wide wall of fear that the Biden club are building for you. You better start remembering the "good ole days." You are all in for drastic changes. Dictatorship is going to be coming.
Ann Fogel
Rock Island