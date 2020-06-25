Letter: The war isn't over

The fatality list for U.S. wars includes the following: Civil War, 755,000; Word War II, 405,400; COVID-19, 120,000; World War I, 116,500; Vietnam, 58,200; Korean War, 36,600; Revolutionary War, 25,000.
Excluding COVID-19, these numbers reflect U.S. military deaths from both combat and non-combat arenas.
However, in the COVID-19 war, each of us is daily in the arena under mortal attack. This war is not over. The enemy’s attack is ruthless, callous and unrelenting. To date, we know that COVID-19 ranks third on the war death list; that it has killed almost 120,000 people and stricken more than two million Americans.
We fight with available weapons, such as face coverings and distancing/isolation protocols. But more effective weapons are in rapid development: vaccines and therapeutic treatments.
America's and the world’s scientists study the enemy closely and know its deadly capabilities in this ongoing war. They exhort us to keep fighting and limit COVID-19's lethal reach as much as possible until effective vaccines and therapeutics can arrive.
Yet our commander-in-chief denies his responsibilities, lies endlessly, spreads misinformation and says our viral enemy will just fade away. Surely no national leader or COVID-19 fighter would suggest we lay down our weapons, gather together in large groups, play games and resume "normality" at this time. What? And still expect re-election in November?
Who should you believe? Who will you believe? Wear a face covering, practice distancing, face the facts and stay well to vote wisely in November.
William Seaver
Milan
