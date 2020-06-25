Letter: The war isn't over

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fatality list for U.S. wars includes the following: Civil War, 755,000; Word War II, 405,400; COVID-19, 120,000; World War I, 116,500; Vietnam, 58,200; Korean War, 36,600; Revolutionary War, 25,000.

Excluding COVID-19, these numbers reflect U.S. military deaths from both combat and non-combat arenas.

However, in the COVID-19 war, each of us is daily in the arena under mortal attack. This war is not over. The enemy’s attack is ruthless, callous and unrelenting. To date, we know that COVID-19 ranks third on the war death list; that it has killed almost 120,000 people and stricken more than two million Americans.

We fight with available weapons, such as face coverings and distancing/isolation protocols. But more effective weapons are in rapid development: vaccines and therapeutic treatments.

America's and the world’s scientists study the enemy closely and know its deadly capabilities in this ongoing war. They exhort us to keep fighting and limit COVID-19's lethal reach as much as possible until effective vaccines and therapeutics can arrive.