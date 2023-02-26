"I've come to realize that the biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are compulsively filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, or do not want, to be true." - Travis Walton

I agree. It's hard to change the programming that the plebes have been subjected to. Such as "the war on drugs" is working? (More like a war on the American people.)

Or "I'm from the government. I'm here to help you?"

Or from your doctor. (Safe and effective)?

In Aldous Huxley' s "Drugs that Shape Men's Minds," he states "Complete prohibition of all chemical mind changers can be decreed, but cannot be enforced, and tends to create more evils than its cures."

I found it amazing that the two drugs that kill the most people (nicotine and alcohol) are legal, and others with therapeutic success (cannabis, peyote pharmaceutical MDMA and others are demonized. (For certain people).

After watching "Dope Sick" I'm convinced corporate vultures never admit wrongdoing or criminality. Purdue pharmaceuticals, now Knoa pharma, paid $6 billion in settlements for its lies about Oxycontin, but no one went to jail.

"Prohibition (war on drugs) is a flop

It can't stop what it's meant to stop

It's filled our streets with grease and slime

it doesn't prohibit worth a dime

nevertheless, we're for it!

Tom Keith

Moline