Letter: The way it should be
Letter: The way it should be

I believe I speak for many here, but I think it's time to do away with Alternating Currents and bring back River Roots Live and Ribfest and have it where it should be, at LeClaire Park. Those events are truly missed. And now the Bix Street Fest is being made into Block Parties.

Leave what we all love alone. I myself have no interest whatsoever for how these great events have changed. But if we could bring back the events the way they were before, I will be there.

Nothing is better than being down by the river, enjoying the fresh air and summer breezes. Bring them back the way it should be. And no need to worry, people will also go into downtown shops, too.

David Mellon

Davenport

