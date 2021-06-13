 Skip to main content
Letter: The whole picture
Letter: The whole picture

I-80 speed cameras in LeClaire?

I did not know there were cameras.

I received through the mail a speeding violation for doing 77 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. zone. I was doing 77, passing a semi. When you look at several pictures, instead of the main picture of my vehicle shown, it occurred at the ramp where people come from LeClaire to merge onto I-80 east to Illinois.

I am passing a semi to get by him for the vehicles merging to get onto the interstate. The semi moved behind me after I got past him. No pictures show that.

I paid my ticket, and I am sure the city of LeClaire is going to make a bundle off of this camera.

Kevin Kuehl

Morrison, Ill.

