Letter: The work for change doesn't end with the election

Father Marv Mottet used to say that “voting is merely 1% of our political responsibility”. Many of us think our civic duty is over after an election, but it is just beginning. The work for social, cultural and economic change does not end with an election.

Generally speaking, elected officials get more credit than they deserve when things are going well, and they get more blame than they deserve when things are going poorly. Some candidates like to ask, “Were you better off four years ago?” to suggest that the people in political power have caused our problems. Yet neither party has as much impact on our lives as we might think.

Take inflation, for example. Inflation was the driving issue impacting recent elections in Italy, France, Sweden, Australia, the US and elsewhere. In each country, the ruling party was blamed for inflation in their country.

Yet inflation is a global phenomenon impacted by global events that are largely outside the control of elected officials, e.g. supply chain issues, bank policies, corporate price setting, salary adjustments, workforce shortages, consumer behavior and energy supply.

American businesses, workers and consumers have more control of these factors than the government does. A recent study reported in the Wall Street Journal concluded that cutting federal spending by 50% would reduce inflation by only 1%. We want easy solutions to our economic woes, so we look to the promises that candidates make. Father Mottet would tell us to look inside of ourselves for the answers.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport