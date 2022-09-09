Letter: The world needs a peacemaker

No doubt, the Ukrainian people have responded as heroes to the Russian invasion of their country. They have stood up to the bully with courage, ingenuity and strength. The Ukrainian people have also suffered greatly, with massive numbers of people displaced, homes destroyed, innocents killed, lives thrown upside down.

In fact, the whole world has suffered from this unjust war: scarcity of food, shortages of fuel, disruption of supply chains – all adding to the worldwide burden of inflation, poverty, hunger and climate change. Things are about to get even worse as Europe enters into winter with a huge question mark about whether they can secure Russian fuel.

For the past several weeks, neither side has gained much ground in the battle for every inch of Ukrainian soil. Yet the daily shelling continues – every explosion adding to the human, environmental and economic toll of this war. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has now become vulnerable to attack. Soon, there will be nothing left in the Donbas region for either side to claim.

The next hero to enter the global stage needs to be a peacemaker who can bring this tragic war to a halt. Peace talks do not need to be a concession to Russia for all of its undeserved gains in the Ukrainian territory. Like any conflict, both sides must look honestly at the needs and interests of the other side and agree to settle things peacefully. More war will only prolong the agony.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport