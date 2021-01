Sometimes people say or write things without knowing the facts. I have the Republican Party Platform, as I was a delegate to the 2016 Iowa Republican county, district and state conventions where I cast my ballot for Donald Trump. I recently read Lou Dobbs' book, "The Trump Century," which glorifies Trump. Maybe Emily Campagno of the Five on Fox News summed it up best on December 14 when she said, Trump is the "sun around which every other thing orbits."